Election Commission awards certificates to PR lawmakers (Pictures)

The Election Commission has awarded certificates to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly members elected through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system in the November 20 elections.

The Commission distributed certificates to the newly-elected PR lawmakers during a function organized at the Commission premises on Sunday.

A total of 110 lawmakers were elected to the HoR and 220 were elected to the provincial assemblies through the PR system.

CPN-UML won 34 PR seats in the HoR, Nepali Congress won 32, and CPN (Maoist Center) won 14 seats.

Rastriya Swatantra Party won 13 seats and Rastriya Prajatantra Party won seven, while Janata Samajwadi Party and Janamat Party won five seats each.

Here are some pictures of the certificate distribution ceremony.