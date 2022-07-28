Bhattarai’s Nepal Samajwadi Party registered with Election Commission

Former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai’s newly-formed Nepal Samajwadi Party has been registered with the Election Commission.

Bishwadeep Pandey, a leader close to Bhattarai, said that the party was registered with the Election Commission on Thursday.

According to the Election Commission, the party’s name has been changed from Samaweshi Loktantrik Party (SLP) to Nepal Samajwadi Party.

SLP was registered in the name of Deepak Lamichhane, a former student leader close to Bhattarai.

“The statute of Samaweshi Loktantrik Party has been rewritten and updated,” said a source at the Election Commission. “The party’s flag and emblem have also been changed.”

The party’s election symbol is “an open eye”, which was previously the election symbol of Bhattarai’s Naya Shakti party. Lamichhane had recently registered SLP with the same election symbol after Naya Shakti's unification with Federal Socialist Forum Nepal.

Even though Nepal Samajwadi Party has been registered with the Election Commission, it has yet to submit the details of its central members.

Bhattarai had started working on forming a new party after he was expelled from Janata Samajwadi Party.