Youth Association demands Finance Minister Sharma’s removal (Pictures)

Youth Association Nepal (YAN), the youth wing of CPN-UML, demonstrated near Singha Durbar in Kathmandu on Tuesday demanding that Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba sack Finance Minister Janardan Sharma.

YAN has alleged that unauthorized persons had manipulated tax rates while preparing the budget.

It has said that the Finance Ministry’s statement that there is no CCTV footage of May 28, when the budget was finalized, in its archives shows Minister Sharma’s ill intention.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Thapa had on Monday demanded Sharma’s resignation over the issue.