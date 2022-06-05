Unified Socialist changes ministers, Khapung promoted at Health Ministry

CPN (Unified Socialist) will change the party’s ministers in the federal government.

Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has reached Baluwatar with the list of new ministers to meet Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba Sunday afternoon.

He wants to make Hira Chandra KC, Met Mani Chaudhary, Jeevan Ram Shrestha and Sher Bahadur Kunwar ministers, according to a party source. “He will submit the names. The swearing-in ceremony will be held today itself if PM has time,” the source added.

Chaudhary will become urban development minister, Shrestha tourism minister, Kunwar labor minister and KC minister of state for health, according to the source.

Chaudhary also confirmed with Setopati that he will become urban development minister.

The party’s secretariat meeting held earlier on Sunday discussed about changing ministers in the federal government.

Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, Labor Minister Krishna Kumar Shrestha, Tourism Minister Prem Bahadur Ale, Urban Development Minister Ram Kumari Jhakri and Minister of State for Health Bhawani Khapung currently represent the party, formed after splitting from CPN-UML, in the federal government.

Khapung, meanwhile, will be promoted and made a full minister at the Health Ministry where he is currently a minister of state.

(The story has been updated after first publication.)