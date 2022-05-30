Transfer of votes among coalition partners not absolute but still big enough to hand wins

The ruling coalition has seen its candidates elected chiefs of 125 of the 157 local bodies won by the main opposition CPN-UML in the last local election.

The ruling coalition had opted for alliance at most of the places won by UML in 2017 but where the candidates of Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) together had tallied more votes than the winning UML candidates.

The coalition also including CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) at some of the places has won even at places where UML had secured more votes than the sum of that received by NC and Maoist Center five years back.

Coalition candidates have been elected chiefs in 96 of the 128 local bodies where the sum of the votes secured by NC and Moist Center five years back was more than the votes received by winning UML candidates.

There was not absolute transfer of votes among the coalition partners but the transfer was still significant enough to result in victory for coalition candidates.

The ruling parties have also won in 29 such local bodies this time where UML alone had secured more votes than the sum of that received by NC and Maoist Center five years back.

This shows that there was ample transfer of votes among the coalition parties despite grievances at the local level resulting in victory for coalition candidates on a large scale.

This bodes well for the future of the ruling coalition and may encourage the coalition partners to forge electoral alliance even in the upcoming provincial and federal elections.

UML, however, has been able to win at some places where NC or Maoist candidate had emerged victorious in the last election contesting alone despite allying this time.