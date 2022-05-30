In pictures: Kathmandu's newly elected representatives take oath of office

The newly elected mayor, deputy mayor, ward chairs and ward members of Kathmandu Metropolitan City were sworn in on Monday.

Kathmandu's new mayor Balen Shah first took the oath of office and secrecy from Chief Election Officer Raju Kumar Khatiwada during a swearing-in ceremony held at City Hall, Kathmandu.

Shah then administered the oath to Deputy Mayor Sunita Dangol as well as to the chairs and members of all 32 wards.

Khatiwada also distributed certificates to the newly elected people's representatives confirming their election.