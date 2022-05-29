15th Republic Day celebration in pictures

The 15th Republic Day was celebrated at Tundikhel, Kathmandu on Sunday.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, Chairman of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina and other dignitaries were present at the event.

A Nepal Army helicopter showered flower petals to start the celebrations. Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force took out processions to mark the occasion.

Here are some pictures of the event.