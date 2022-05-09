Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies.

Speaking at a military parade Monday marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. He said that the campaign in Ukraine was a timely and necessary move to ward off a potential aggression.

He added that the Russian troops were fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and observed a minute of silence to honor the troops who fell in combat