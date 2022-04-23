Keshav Sthapit UML's candidate for Kathmandu mayor

CPN-UML will field Keshav Sthapit as its candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City in the upcoming local election.

The party's secretariat meeting held at the residence of Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Saturday has decided to award the mayoral ticket to the ex-Kathmandu mayor and the current provincial lawmaker of Bagmati.

UML has decided to field Sunita Dangol as the candidate for deputy mayor. Dangol, who had previously announced to contest for mayor as an independent candidate, has been picked as the candidate for deputy mayor of the main opposition party.

The metropolitan committee of the party had recommended current Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya, Sthapit, Rambir Manandhar, Nirmal Deula and Indira Panta as the mayoral candidates.

The secretariat meeting has also finalized candidates for mayor and deputy mayors of many metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities.

Dipak Paudel has been picked for mayor of Pokhara and Manju Gurung for Deputy Mayor; Rana Bahadur Chand for mayor of Dhangadi and Kanda Kala Rana Tharu for deputy mayor; Pashupati Dayal Mishra for mayor and Shanti Devi Dhakal deputy mayor of Nepalgunj; Tika Ram Khadka for mayor and Syani Chaudhary deputy mayor of Tulsipur; Naru Lal Chaudhary for mayor and Uma Kumari DC deputy mayor of Ghorahi; Baburam Bhattarai for mayor and Savitra Devi Aryal deputy mayor of Butwal; Ananta Paudel for mayor and Sumitra Kafle deputy mayor of Hetauda; Manju Bhandari for mayor and Padam Limbu deputy mayor of Dharan; Yam Kumar Subba for mayor and Sangita Chaudhary deputy mayor of Itahari; and Binod Shah for mayor of Kalaiya.