The ruling coalition has finalized sharing of tickets for six metropolitan and 11 sub-metropolitan cities in the upcoming local election.

The coalition meeting at Baluwatar on Wednesday has finally reached an agreement about sharing of tickets in the major cities across the country, according to CPN (Maoist Center) leader Barsha Man Pun who participated in the meeting.

Nepali Congress (NC) will field mayoral candidates in three metropolitan cities and give one each to CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist).

NC will get Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Biratnagar; Maoist Center Bharatpur; JSP Birgunj; and Unified Socialist Pokhara.

NC, similarly, will get to field mayoral candidates in seven of the sub-metropolitan cities, Maoist Center two, and JSP and Unified Socialist one each.

NC has got Dhangadi, Nepalgunj, Tulsipur, Butwal, Kalaiya, Itahari, and Dharan; Maoist Center Jitpur Simara and Ghorahi; Unified Socialist Hetauda; and JSP Janakpur.

Candidate for deputy mayor will be from a different party than the one getting mayoral candidacy in all the metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities.

NC will get to field candidates for deputy mayor in all the metropolitan and sub-metropolitan cities where it will not get to field mayoral candidates. Maoist Center, meanwhile, will get to field candidates for deputy mayor in Lalitpur, Dhangadi and Dharan; Unified Socialist in Kathmandu, Itahari, Butwal and Tulsipur; and JSP in Biratnagar, Kalaiya and Nepalgunj.

NC candidates were elected mayor in Lalitpur and Biratnagar metropolitan cities in the last local election; CPN-UML in Kathmandu and Pokhara; Maoist Center in Bharatpur with support of NC; and the then Federal Socialist Forum in Birgunj.

Similarly, UML's mayoral candidates emerged victorious in Ghorahi, Tulsipur, Butwal, Hetauda, Jitpur Simara, Itahari and Dharan sub-metropolitan cities; NC in Dhangadi and Kalaiya; the then Rastriya Janata Party in Janakpur; and RPP in Nepalgunj.

NC had won the byelection in Dharan.