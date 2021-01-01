Province 1 CM Acharya proposes to seek floor test on October 22

Province 1 Chief Minister Bhim Acharya has proposed to seek floor test only on October 22.

CM Acharya has proposed so during the meeting with Speaker Pradeep Kumar Bhandari ahead of the start of winter session of the provincial assembly Friday, according to a source.

Opposition parties in the province have been pointing that he should seek floor test within 30 days of split of ruling CPN-UML and accused him of misinterpreting the Constitution to extend his term.

The opposition alliance has been telling Governor Som Nath Adhikari Pyasi and Speaker Bhandari that CM Acharya should pass the floor test by October 10 but CM Acharya has proposed to seek floor test only on October 22.

CM Acharya, who was appointed to the post on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, is now in minority after 10 UML lawmakers joined CPN (Unified Socialist).

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML now has only 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya will have support of just 39 lawmakers. The opposition coalition now has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one to go with the 10 in the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led party. The coalition claims that it also has support of Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch lawmaker Bishnu Maya Tumbahangphe taking its strength to 50.