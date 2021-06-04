Advice to bar candidate from contesting in same constituency more than twice

The sub-committee formed by the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives (HoR) has proposed a provision prohibiting a candidate from contesting from the same constituency on more than two occasions.

"There has not been similar level of development as the constituencies of leaders who become prime minister and ministers are fixed," Yashoda Subedi Gurung said about the report of the sub-committee she led.

The report has already been submitted to the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee.

"PMs would pour budget in their constituencies. Budget would be poured in the constituencies of Sher Bahadur Deuba, KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. And the person who becomes finance minister also pours budget, development projects in his/her constituency."

She pointed that rural constituencies and those that do not elect ministers and PM have not received budget. "The places where the development projects should have been taken were ignored. Development of Dolpa and Humla has become very difficult. We have given the advice to improve good governance through electoral system."

The sub-committee has submitted the report including recommendations for immediate and long-term reform in the electoral system. It has advised to make the electoral system fully proportional in the long run pointing that the electoral system has to be improved even if the current mixed system including both the first past the post (FPTP) and proportional representation (PR) systems is better than that including just the FPTP system.

It has also pointed how the current mixed system created two grades of lawmakers as budget for the Electoral Constituency Infrastructure Special Program was provided only to the lawmakers elected through the FPTP system and not the PR system.

Subedi pointed that there have been extravagant spending to get party ticket to contest from the constituency and to buy votes thereby prohibiting honest leaders with integrity who have sacrificed for the people and party from getting the party ticket and winning the election leading to proliferation of contractors and businessmen in the House.

"We have, therefore, proposed for a fully PR electoral system. We want a debate on this."

The sub-committee also included lawmakers Devendra Kandel, Tirtha Gautam, Chhakka Bahadur Lama and Prem Suwal. It held discussions with former election commissioners and experts working in reform of the administration to prepare the report.