Lumbini CM Shankar Pokharel resigns

Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel has resigned on Sunday to pave the way for forming a new government in the province.

A source with the governor's office confirmed with Setopati that Pokharel has submitted his resignation to Governor Dharmanath Prasad Yadav on Sunday. Pokharel is said to have resigned to pave the way for forming a new government pointing that the legal situation is different now from what it was at the time of formation of his government.

Pokharel, who is a confidant of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, was elected to the provincial assembly from Dang 2(B) and was appointed the CM on February 15, 2018.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) had registered the no-confidence motion on April 19 proposing Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center as the next CM. But Pokharel inducted four JSP lawmakers into his Cabinet the same day to try to save his government.

The four JSP lawmakers have since been expelled from the assembly by the party.

The no-confidence motion was scheduled to be discussed in the assembly from Sunday.