No-confidence motion registered against Lumbini CM Pokharel

Opposition parties have registered no-confidence motion against Lumbini Chief Minister (CM) Shankar Pokharel.

Lawmakers of Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and Janata Samajwadi Party have registered the motion on Monday proposing Kul Prasad KC of Maoist Center as the next CM.

"We have registered the no-confidence motion with signature of 41 lawmakers," JSP lawmaker Sahas Ram Yadav told Setopati.

Nineteen lawmakers of NC, 17 of Maoist Center and five of JSP have signed on the motion.

There are 87 seats in the provincial assembly of Lumbini. Ruling CPN-UML has 41 lawmakers while two Maoist Center lawmakers who joined UML have been expelled. Rashtriya Janamorcha has one lawmaker in the province.

Pokharel, a close confidant of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, is likely to face problems from lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction of ruling UML.

The government of Karnali Chief Minister (CM) Mahendra Bahadur Shahi of Maoist Center was saved on Friday when four lawmakers of the Khanal-Nepal faction crossed the floor to vote in support of the government.

NC, Maoist Center and JSP have already registered no-confidence motion against Gandaki CM Prithvi Subba Gurung.