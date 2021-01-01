PM Oli has closed all doors on party unity: Bishnu Rijal

Central member of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Bishnu Rijal has said that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has closed all the doors on party unity.

In an interview with Setopati about the political developments after House reinstatement, Rijal pointed that Oli has called revocation of his decision to dissolve the House a minor incident for him. He conceded that there are still grounds for party unity but added that probability for that is low.

He claimed that PM Oli has lost the constitutional, political and moral battles. He pointed that the Supreme Court (SC) has called his step unconstitutional and he has now been demoted to leadership of a faction from chairman of the party that had 64 percent of seats in the House of Representatives (HoR). "He has morally lost also by not resigning after the SC verdict. He should feel ashamed to go to the House that he dissolved."

He contended that the Dahal-Nepal faction has majority in the CPN parliamentary party and Oli has not accepted even the process of changing the parliamentary party leader. "We must now go for the no-confidence motion in the House. We will change the no-confidence motion and go to the House after bringing together majority."

He added that leaders close to Oli known as legal experts misguided the PM in the past saying there is no way for forming a new government and are still trying to do him in.

He said that all the parties that called the Oli's step unconstitutional and regressive should come together to form the next government. "Any leader can assume leadership on the basis of consensus. Nepali Congress leader would also be an obvious contender."

He stated that the process of forming the new government will end in a month after start of the House session.

He also slammed the Election Commission for not recognizing the Dahal-Nepal faction as CPN. "The Election Commission should look at the laws and precedents not at someone's face. It should not consider who had appointed the office-bearers and who is in power."

He quipped that the Election Commission should not wait for any auspicious date to give decision as the faction has already submitted all the necessary documents for official recognition.