Dahal-Nepal faction registers no-confidence motion against Bagmati CM

The virtual split of ruling CPN has started to play at the provincial level with CPN provincial assembly members registering no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Bagmati Dormani Paudel on Friday.

Forty-five provincial assembly members registered the no-confidence motion against CM Paudel in the morning. There are 80 members from CPN, 22 from Nepali Congress (NC), three from the then Bibeksheel Party, two each from Nepal Workers and Peasant Party and RPP, and one from the then Naya Shakti Party in the 110-strong Bagmati provincial assembly.

Three ministers of Bagmati provincial government also resigned on Friday citing sluggish performance of the government and the CM's attitude of taking unilateral decisions ignoring advice of ministers and parliamentary party among others.

Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Arun Prasad Nepal, Minister for Social Development Yubraj Dulal and Minister for Internal Affairs and Law, Shalikram Jammakattel, resigned from their posts.

CM Paudel is from the faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli and the 45 provincial assembly members who registered the no-confidence motion including the three resigning ministers are all from the faction of Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal.

The Dahal-Nepal faction is also preparing to bring no-confidence motion against Province 1 CM Sher Dhan Rai who is from the Oli faction.