No confidence motion against PM registered at 3:30 pm Dec 20: Parliament secretariat

The federal parliament secretariat has clarified that the no confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli was registered at 3:30 Sunday afternoon.

The speaker's secretariat earlier had said that the motion was registered at 10:30 in the morning. CPN Chief Whip Dev Gurung, talking to Setopati, had also said that CPN lawmakers registered the no confidence motion in the House immediately after PM Oli took the decision to recommend House dissolution in the morning.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, spokesperson of the parliament secretariat Roj Nath Pandey has said that the no confidence motion was registered at 3:30 Sunday (December 20) afternoon after order of the speaker to register it.

The secretariat has clarified time of registration after some reports claimed that 3:30 was written deleting 10:30 with correction fluid.

Spokesperson Pandey had said that the motion was registered at 3:30 in the afternoon Sunday itself and has issued the written statement to clarify it.

The letter sent by President Bidya Devi Bhandari informing about dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) was registered at the parliament secretariat at 5:10 Sunday evening.