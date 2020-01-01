Election Commission formalizes unification of RPP and RPP (Sanyukta)

The Election Commission has formalized unification of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and RPP (Sanyukta).

RPP Chairman Kamal Thapa has informed about recognition of unification on the social media on Wednesday and expressed pride at being able to reunify the party during his term as chairman after the party split around four years back.

The two parties a couple of weeks back had agreed to keep plough as the election symbol of the new party over six months after announcing unification.

The three co-chairmen of RPP Kamal Thapa, Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani on September 20 agreed to make plough the election symbol of unified party after bickering about whether of keep the erstwhile symbol of Thapa-led RPP, cow, or that of RPP (Sanyukta) led by Rana and Lohani, plough, as the election symbol.

The Election Commission has changed the party's election symbol to plough and its flag will have cow in it.

The two parties had announced unification on the agenda of Hindu state with Thapa and Rana exchanging unification letters amidst a program in Kathmandu on March 11. Thapa, Rana and Lohani were announced as co-chairmen of the new party to be named RPP but no agreement was reached on the new party's flag and election symbol then.

A press statement issued jointly by the three leaders after agreeing for unification then had stated that they have opted for unification as the people have felt a need for presence of a political force standing on the foundation of nationalism and democracy when corruption, proselytization and unemployment remain as the major problems in the country, big political parties sell the dreams to the people but do nothing and are submerged in corruption for self-interest, and the main opposition party also remains ineffective and helpless.