Trust deficit in medical services promotes violence against doctors

Vijayetta Sharma

New Delhi, Dec 18
Hostile accusations, undeserved and spontaneous attacks, dreadful hurt and murder are the ascending order of violent activities faced by doctors. Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Credits Pexels
Hostile accusations, undeserved and spontaneous attacks, dreadful hurt and murder are the ascending order of violent activities faced by doctors. Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Credits Pexels

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio