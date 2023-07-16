President authenticates three bills related to budget

President Paudel authenticated the Appropriation Bill, the Financial Bill and the Bill to Raise Public Debt on Sunday.

Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat had brought a budget of Rs 1.751 trillion for the fiscal year 2080/81 on May 29.

The House of Representatives (HoR) and the National Assembly passed the three bills related to the budget on Friday.

President has authenticated the bills received for authenticated as per Article 113(1) & (2) of the Constitution, according to Spokesperson at the President's Office Shailaja Regmi.

Authentication of the bills has paved the way for implementation of the budget for the fiscal year 2080/81 starting on Monday.