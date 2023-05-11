Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
AP

AP

New York, May 10
E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. AP/RSS Photo
E. Jean Carroll, center, walks out of Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio