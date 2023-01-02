Floods hit every continent in 2022: what can be done to limit the damage?
360Info

360Info

Congo, Jan 01
Intense rainfall is affecting nations the world over, but flood preparation can help prevent further damage. (Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash)
Intense rainfall is affecting nations the world over, but flood preparation can help prevent further damage. (Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio