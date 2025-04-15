Sindoor Jatra celebrated in Madhyapur Thimi (Pictures)

Sindoor Jatra, the biggest festival of Madhyapur Thimi, was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday.

Held every year on Baisakh 2, the day after the Nepali New Year, Sindoor Jatra is celebrated exclusively in Madhyapur Thimi as part of Biska Jatra. It stands out among various local celebrations of Bhaktapur for its procession featuring 32 palanquins of various deities.

As the procession passes through the town, the locals shower sindoor (vermilion powder) and flower petals from windows, balconies and rooftops.

The festival earns its name from the joyful tradition of participants playfully smearing and splashing vermilion on each other as they parade around the town carrying the palanquins, singing and dancing to the beats of traditional Newari music.