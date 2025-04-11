Durga Prasai hasn't been arrested: Nepal Police

Nepal Police issued a press release on Thursday night stating that Durga Prasai has not been arrested.

Deputy Inspector General Dinesh Kumar Acharya, central spokesperson for Nepal Police, said that the publication of news reports with headlines such as "Durga Prasai Arrested" in various media outlets on Thursday has drawn the police’s serious attention. He added that Prasai has not been arrested yet.

"Various news reports published under the headline 'Durga Prasai Arrested,' citing different sources of Nepal Police, have drawn the serious attention of Nepal Police. We would like to inform that Durga Prasai, who is absconding after being involved in various criminal activities, is on the wanted list of Nepal Police and has not been arrested yet. Therefore, we earnestly request everyone not to publish or broadcast misleading news," the press release said.

Prasai has been on the run since the royalists’ protest in Tinkune, Kathmandu, on March 28. Police are searching for Prasai, who was designated “Public Commander” of the protest.

Prasai initially fled from the protest venue and reached Imadol. He then went to the house of Pushkar Khatiwada, who calls himself a religious guru, and had snacks there. Police investigation found that he took a vehicle from there and reached Jhapa.

Police impounded the vehicle Prasai used to travel to Jhapa and detained its driver. However, they have not been able to arrest Prasai yet.

Meanwhile, Prasai has been posting videos on social media since the day after the protest claiming that he has not fled.

More than 75 people are currently in custody on various charges in connection with the Tinkune incident. Police are investigating Rabindra Mishra, Dhawal Shumsher Rana and other leaders of the protest by extending their custody.

Two people died during the Tinkune protest.



