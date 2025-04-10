Candlelight vigil held in memory of journalist Suresh Rajak (Pictures)

A candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday in memory of journalist Suresh Rajak, who died during the violent pro-monarchy protest in Kathmandu on March 28.

On Wednesday evening, journalists lit candles and paid tribute to Rajak at Maitighar Mandala on the 13th day of his death.

Journalists from across the Kathmandu Valley took part in the candlelight vigil, organized by the Federation of Nepali Journalists. They said that they will protest against the attacks on media personnel and exert pressure in phases.

Rajak, a video journalist with Avenues Television, was filming the royalists’ demonstration on March 28 from inside a house at Tinkune when the house was set on fire. His body was later found burned inside the house.