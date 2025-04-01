Construction of Seto Machchhindranath's chariot begins (Pictures)

The construction of the Seto Machchhindranath chariot has begun in front of Teen Dhara Pathshala in Jamal of Kathmandu.

The chariot is being constructed as part of preparations for the chariot procession of Seto Machchhindranath (Aryawalokiteshwar), which is set to begin Saturday, coinciding with Chaite Dashain.

The procession begins after the idol of Seto Machchhindranath, housed in the temple at Machchhindra Bahal in Kel Tol, is carried through Kel Tol, Indra Chowk, Bangemudha, Asan Kamalakshi, and finally to Teen Dhara Pathshala in Jamal, where it is placed on the chariot.

The chariot procession travels from Jamal to Asan on the first day of the festival, from Asan to Hanuman Dhoka on the second day, and reaches Lagan on the third day.