Separate protests in Kathmandu Friday, vehicular movement to be affected

Demonstrations are set to take place at two separate locations in Kathmandu on Friday.

The Socialist Front including the CPN (Maoist Center), and a group led by Durga Prasai are planning separate protests.

The Socialist Front will demonstrate in favor of the republic, while the Prasai-led group will protest to push for restoration of the monarchy and other agendas.

Both groups have already obtained permission from the Kathmandu District Administration Office for their demonstrations.

According to Chief District Officer Rishiram Tiwari, the Socialist Front has been permitted to protest at Bhrikutimandap in Kathmandu while Prasai’s group has been allowed to demonstrate at Tinkune. Both events will begin only after 11 am on Friday.

The two demonstrations have been assigned separate locations. As both groups plan to hold rallies from various areas, there is a possibility of traffic disruptions.

Kathmandu District Police SP Apil Raj Bohara stated that the police have completed necessary preparations, including security arrangements, for the protests at both locations.

“Conducting programs early in the morning could affect students appearing for the SEE exams, so we requested them to start after 11 am,” he said. “We are fully prepared to provide the required security.”

More than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in Kathmandu on Friday. Maoist Center, CPN (Unified Socialist), Nepal Communist Party, and Nepal Samajwadi Party have planned to start rallies from various locations.

They have publicized a schedule to gather at areas like Babarmahal, Kupondole, Tripureshwore, Sorhakhutte, Maitidevi, Sundhara, and New Road before proceeding to Bhrikuti Mandap. Meanwhile, the Prasai faction is preparing rallies from the Sinamangal area of Kathmandu and Bhaktapur.

With protests planned in high-traffic areas of Kathmandu, managing traffic poses a significant challenge.

Chief of the Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office SSP Binod Ghimire said they are devising plans to minimize potential congestion caused by the demonstrations.

He added that discussions are on to prevent large public vehicles from entering Kathmandu on Friday and to limit public transport to the Ring Road.

“Tomorrow’s demonstrations are expected to draw large crowds. Given the locations, there’s a high chance of significant traffic jams,” he said. “We’re informing relevant authorities to avoid running public transport on inner roads and are coordinating with them.”

He added that information is being disseminated through various channels to keep the public informed. Private vehicles may also face diversions at multiple points, which could affect areas surrounding the protest sites.