Security tightened at TIA (Pictures)

Security has been tightened at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu ahead of former king Gyanendra Shah’s return to the capital on Sunday afternoon.

The former king is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu from Pokhara at 3 PM Sunday. Various pro-monarchy organizations are preparing go to the airport to welcome him.

Security checks outside the airport have been intensified because of it, said Superintendent of Police Apil Raj Bohara at the Kathmandu Police Range.

According to SP Bohara, unauthorized persons have been barred from entering the airport. Only passengers with air tickets and staff are allowed to enter the airport, while others are prohibited.

Security has been tightened across Kathmandu. The number of police personnel has been increased at every intersection.

According to SP Bohara, nearly 2,400 security personnel from Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, and the investigation department have been deployed.