Cheer erected at Basantapur as Holi begins (Pictures)

This year's Holi festival began on Friday.

On Friday morning, a cheer, a ceremonial bamboo pole adorned with three tiers of colorful strips of cloth, was erected at Basantapur of Kathmandu to mark the beginning of the weeklong festival of colors.

Also known as Phagu Purnima, Holi is celebrated every year from Phalgun Shukla Ashtami to Phalgun Shukla Purnima (eighth day to full-moon day of bright fortnight in the month of Phalgun) according to the Nepali calendar.

The festival begins with the installation of the cheer at Basantapur and concludes when the cheer is taken to Tundikhel and consigned to flames on the full-moon night.

Kathmandu and other hill districts will celebrate this year’s Holi on March 13 while the districts in Tarai-Madhes will celebrate it on March 14.