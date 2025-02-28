Sherpa community celebrates Gyalpo Lhosar at Bauddha (Pictures)

People from the Sherpa community are celebrating the 2152nd Gyalpo Lhosar with various events on Friday.

The Sherpa community celebrates Gyalpo Lhosar as new year festival in February or March according to the Tibetan calendar.

Gyalpo Lhosar is divided into 12 categories, namely mouse, cow, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, and boar.

Meanwhile, the Sherpa community celebrated Gyalpo Lhosar in Bauddha of Kathmandu on Friday.

In the past, Gyalpo Lhosar was celebrated in 12 mountain districts of Nepal. But now it is celebrated in 22 districts due as the Sherpa community has migrated and spread to other districts as well.