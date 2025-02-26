Army Day celebrated at Tundikhel (Pictures)

The 262nd Army Day, which falls on the day of Shivaratri, was celebrated at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel attended a special ceremony organized on the occasion of Army Day as the chief guest. The president is also the supreme commander of the Nepal Army. Similarly, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other high-ranking government officials attended the ceremony.

The Army Day celebrations at the Army Pavilion included a parade, gun salutes, marches, and various cultural performances. The army has been celebrating Shivaratri as Army Day.

Six former chiefs of the Indian Army have also arrived in Nepal to attend the Army Day celebrations. General Joginder Jaswant Singh (Retd.), General Deepak Kapoor (Retd.), General Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.), General Dalbir Singh Suhag (Retd.), General Dr. Manoj Mukund Naravane (Retd.), and General Manoj Pande (Retd.) arrived in Nepal on Tuesday.

The organizational structure of the army dates back to 1763. The Nepal Army’s unparalleled contribution to peacekeeping in various conflict-hit countries around the world has been widely praised both nationally and internationally.

The Nepal Army’s participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions began in 1958.

Peacekeeping troops and vehicles were also showcased during the Army Day celebrations.