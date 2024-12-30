Tamu Lhosar celebrated in Kathmandu (Pictures)

People from the Gurung community are celebrating Tamu Lhosar across the country on Monday.

The Gurung community celebrates Tamu Lhosar as its new year on the 15th of Paush according to the Nepali calendar.

In the Gurung calendar, time is divided into a 12-year cycle with each year represented by an animal. This year’s Tamu Lhosar ushered in the ‘year of the snake’.

In Kathmandu, people from the Gurung community dressed in their traditional attire took part in a procession from Basantapur to Tundikhel to celebrate the new year.

An event was organized at Tundikhel on the occasion of Tamu Lhosar. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh was invited to the event as chief guest.