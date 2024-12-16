National Flag Day celebrated at Basantapur (Pictures)

The 7th National Flag Day is being celebrated on Monday to commemorate the day when Nepal's national flag was recognized globally by the United Nations.

National Flag Day is celebrated every year on Paush 1 according to the Nepali calendar.

On Monday, a procession was held at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu carrying the national flag of Nepal.

Speaking at the event, the founder of National Flag Day, Rajananda Mandavya, said that National Flag Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when Nepal's national flag was recognized globally by the United Nations on December 16, 1962.