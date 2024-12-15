Five-day festival underway in Bhaktapur (Pictures)

A five-day Bhaktapur Festival organized by the Bhaktapur Municipality is underway in Bhaktapur.

The festival, which began on Friday, showcases important cultural activities of Bhaktapur at 32 different locations designated by the municipality. Locals are also engaged in various activities in the squares and alleys of Bhaktapur as part of the festival.

The festival’s attractions include cultural shows, food festival, traditional thread dyeing, boat rides, and exhibitions of paubha paintings, artworks, photos, traditional costumes, traditional musical instruments, clay products, living goddess Kumari, Dipankar Buddhas, and Nawa Durga.

Similarly, educational exhibition, traditional sports exhibition and competition, exhibition showcasing Newari lifestyle, curd festival, exhibition of Buddhist publications and photos, exhibition of cooperative activities, child-friendly activities are part of the festival.

An open flute competition was also organized on Friday.

According to Bhaktapur Mayor Sunil Prajapati, the festival aims to promote Bhaktapur among domestic as well as foreign tourists.

The festival will continue until Tuesday.