Central Zoo unveils snow leopard rescued from Morang (Pictures)

The public will now have the opportunity to see a snow leopard that was rescued from Morang district nearly a year ago, at the Central Zoo in Jawalakhel, Lalitpur.

The Central Zoo unveiled the snow leopard to the public for the first time on Friday.

The snow leopard was rescued from Charghare in Urlabari Municipality-1 of Morang on January 23 this year.

It was then brought to the Central Zoo, operated by the National Trust for Nature Conservation.

Studies have shown that it could have lost its way and descended to the plains from the Kanchanjungha region.

The Central Zoo said that the snow leopard has been named Kanchan.