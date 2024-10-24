17th Godavari Flower Exhibition kicks off in Jawalakhel (Pictures)

The 17th Godavari Flower Exhibition began in Jawalakhel of Lalitpur on Thursday.

According to the Floriculture Association of Nepal (FAN), the exhibition is being held with the objective of ensuring an easy supply of flowers and promoting godavari (chrysanthemum) flowers commercially.

The exhibition has been organized targeting the Tihar and Chhath festivals.

The four-day expo will also have a flower competition.

According to the organizers, there will be 68 commercial stalls, two competition stalls, four official stalls, and one selfie stall at the exhibition this year.

The organizers expect the expo to draw more than 40,000 visitors and do business worth more than Rs 10 million.

According to the organizers, FAN will also organize a blood donation event in collaboration with the Lions Club of Global Floriculture during the exhibition.