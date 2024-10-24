Construction of multipurpose playgrounds at Khula Manch continues (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is constructing multipurpose playgrounds at Khula Manch.

According to Dhruba Kumar Kafle, assistant spokesperson for the KMC, multipurpose playgrounds are being constructed at Khula Manch at a cost of around Rs 8 million.

“There will be two playgrounds at Khula Manch. But there won’t be any permanent structure on those grounds,” he said.

Kafle said that city police personnel will also be deployed there for security.

If there are some goods or equipment, the Khula Manch entrance will be locked for safety, otherwise it will remain open.

Kafle said that there won’t be any ban on political events at Khula Manch. But permission must be obtained from the KMC if any stalls are to be set up there, he added.

According to Kafle, construction of the playgrounds will be completed by mid-December.