Nepal Army marks United Nations Day (Pictures)

Nepal Army marked United Nations Day 2024 amid a special ceremony held at the Army Headquarters in Kathmandu on Thursday.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

Army personnel performed march past depicting Nepal’s participation in peacekeeping missions in different countries around the world. The ceremony also featured cultural performances and taekwondo demonstrations.

A total of 6,141 personnel from Nepal Army, Nepal Police, and Armed Police Force, are currently deployed in peacekeeping missions. Among them, 5,918 are from Nepal Army, 195 from Armed Police Force, and 28 from Nepal Police.

Nepali peacekeepers are deployed in 11 missions in countries including Lebanon, Syria, Congo, Iraq, Yemen, and South Sudan.

The army said that Nepal is one of the largest contributors of peacekeeping forces. Nepal Army has been deploying peacekeepers since 1958. According to the army, more than 171,000 peacekeepers have been deployed in 52 missions of 41 countries so far.