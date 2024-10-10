Phulpati brought to Hanuman Dhoka (Pictures)

Hindus across the country celebrated Phulpati, the seventh day of Dashain, on Thursday.

On this day, people bring Phulpati – an assortment of flowers, leaves and fruits of various plants considered auspicious that include banana stalks, jamara (barley shoots), belpatra (wood apple leaves), and sugarcane – into their homes.

Also on Thursday, Phulpati from Gorkha Durbar was brought to the Dashain Ghar of Hanuman Dhoka at Basantapur, Kathmandu, following traditional rituals.

As per the tradition, the Phulpati is carried from Gorkha Durbar to Jeevanpur of Dhading district by six people including the Dashain Ghar priest from the Magar community. Six people from the Brahmin community then carry the Phulpati from Jeevanpur to Jamal of Kathmandu.

The Phulpati is then brought to Hanuman Dhoka by high-ranking government officials and the Gurujyuko Platoon. The procession also includes panchebaja bands and cultural songs and dances.