Nepal Army marked Phulpati, the seventh day of Dashain, amid a special ceremony at the Army Pavilion at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on Thursday.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

The Phulpati celebrations included gun salutes, parade, and march past by the army. A Nepal Army helicopter also showered flower petals to mark the occasion.