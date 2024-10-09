Sikali Jatra celebrated in Khokana (Pictures)

While the rest of the country celebrates Dashain, people from the Newar community in the historical town of Khokana in Lalitpur celebrate the Rudrayani festival, popularly known as Sikali Jatra.

The festival begins on the day of Ghatasthapana, when eight unmarried boys are taken inside the Sikali Temple to perform a secret Tantric puja for four days.

On the fifth day, the idol of Goddess Rudrayani is taken out of her temple and carried to the Sikali Temple on a wooden palanquin. Various rituals including a yagya are then performed at the temple.

The festival also features mask dances and sacrifices.

Sikali Jatra concludes when the idol of Rudrayani is reinstated in her temple on the eighth day. Locals then organize a communal feast to celebrate the festival.