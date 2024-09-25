Kite sales take off as Dashain nears (Pictures)

With this year’s Dashain festival just a little over a week away, Kathmandu’s markets are teeming with shoppers.

Asan, Indra Chowk and other places are seeing an increase in the number of Dashain shoppers including kite buyers.

According to traders, kite sales have gone up as Dashain is fast approaching.

Colorful kites have been put up for sale at shops in Asan and Indra Chowk.

Flying kites is a popular outdoor activity in the Kathmandu Valley during Dashain, though it has been gradually declining in recent years.