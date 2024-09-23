Durga Prasai arrested (Pictures)

Police have arrested medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

A team from the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police arrested Prasai from his residence in Bhaktpur on Sunday afternoon, Deputy Inspector General with the Bureau Nabinda Aryal told Setopati.

On Wednesday, the Kathmandu District Court had issued an arrest warrant against Prasai, Jeevan Pandey and Prakash Chandra Dahal.

A complaint had been filed against Prasai accusing him of making offensive statements on social media and of character assassination. Police have arrested him for questioning on the basis of the complaint.

Prasai has been taken to the Cyber Bureau at Bhotahiti.

Police said they will now open an investigation against Prasai under the Electronic Transactions Act based on the complaint.

Prasai has been involved in many controversies and in the past has campaigned for non-payment of bank loans. He has also made disparaging remarks against students studying medicine in Bangladesh in the past and has levied outrageous allegations against leaders from many political parties.

Prasai’s bodyguards Deepak Khadka and Ram Kumar Dhimal were arrested from the Supreme Court premises in March when they were entering the court for a hearing related to Prasai. Along with the gun, police also recovered two small magazines, two big magazines, one magazine holder, and 100 rounds of bullet inside a black bag from the two.

They were later charged under the Arms and Ammunition Act.