Devotees throng Pashupati on last Monday of Shrawan (Pictures)

Hindu devotees thronged temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country on the last Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of the Nepali calendar.

On Monday morning, a large number of Bolbam pilgrims from Kathmandu traveled to Sundarijal to fetch water. After taking a holy bath and offering worship to Lord Shiva, the pilgrims returned to Kathmandu and offered the water brought from Sundarijal to Lord Shiva at the Pashupatinath Temple. The Bolbam pilgrimage then ended with a special worship at the temple.

Along with the Bolbam pilgrims, a large number of other devotees also visited the Pashupatinath Temple on the last Monday of Shrawan.

Hindus observe a fast on Mondays, abstain from meat consumption the whole month, and offer a special worship to Lord Shiva in the month of Shrawan.