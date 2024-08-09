International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The 30th International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was marked in Kathmandu on Friday.

The Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities federal council secretariat celebrated the day with various events in the capital.

On Friday morning, people from different indigenous communities dressed in their traditional attires took part in a procession from Bhrikuti Mandap on Exhibition Road to the Nepal Academy at Kamaladi. Later, a special event was organized at the Nepal Academy building to mark the day.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated across the world on August 9 in recognition of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.

The theme for this year’s event is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact”.