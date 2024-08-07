Air Dynasty chopper crash kills all five on board (Pictures)

All five people on board including the pilot were killed in a helicopter crash at Suryachaur in Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 of Nuwakot district on Wednesday.

The deceased include four Chinese nationals and one Nepali.

An Air Dynasty helicopter with call sign 9N-AJD flying to Syafrubesi of Rasuwa from Kathmandu met with an accident on Wednesday afternoon.

The helicopter had taken off from Kathmandu at 1:54 PM Wednesday and lost contact after three minutes. It is thought to have crashed at around 2:20 PM.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilak Bharati at District Police Office, Nuwakot, bodies of five people have been recovered from the crash site.

“Bodies of four passengers and one pilot have been found at the crash site,” DSP Bharati told Setopati. “As the bodies of two men, one woman, one pilot and another person have been burnt, they cannot be identified yet.”

According to DSP Bharati, the helicopter's pilot is Nepali while the four passengers are Chinese nationals.

The helicopter was flown by Captain Arun Malla.

According to Subash Jha, spokesperson for the Tribhuvan International Airport, the helicopter was carrying Chinese nationals Tang Jutao, Wu Yiyao, Li Jie, and Xie Zeming.

Nuwakot’s Chief District Officer Ram Krishna Adhikari said that the bodies will be sent to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, for postmortem.