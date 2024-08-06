Incessant rainfall inundates Kathmandu Valley (Pictures)

Incessant rainfall since Monday night has inundated several settlements, especially those along the riverbanks, in the Kathmandu Valley.

The water level has risen in rivers such as Bagmati, Bishnumati, Rudramati and Manohara in Kathmandu, Kodku in Lalitpur, and Hanumante in Bhaktapur following heavy rainfall.

Rainwater has entered human settlements in Balkhu, Teku, Thapathali, Sanepa, Imadol and other places.

According to the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology, Dhap area in Kathmandu received 59.4 millimeter rainfall over the past 12 hours. Similarly, 84.6 mm rainfall was recorded in Kapan, 67.6 mm in Thali, 56.4 mm in Naikap.

In Lalitpur, Godavari received 101.6 mm rainfall over the same period.