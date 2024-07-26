Handover of Saurya Airlines crash victims' bodies to families begins

The bodies of the victims of Wednesday’s Saurya Airlines plane crash are being handed over to their families and relatives from Friday.

Eighteen persons were killed when a Saurya Airlines plane with 19 on board crashed while taking off from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) on Wednesday morning.

The plane’s pilot Captain Manish Shakya, 37, was rescued and taken to the KMC Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors said that his health is improving.

The Bombardier plane (9N-AME/CRJ 200) that took off from Runway 02 crashed near Runway 20 to the east at 11:15 in the morning, according to the TIA.

The plane fell into an open space behind the hangar of Buddha Air while leaving for Pokhara.

All 19 including the crew members were Saurya Airlines staffers, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal. The 19 include 18 Nepali nationals and a Yemeni national who was going to Pokhara for aircraft maintenance.

The Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) said that postmortem of the bodies of all 18 crash victims has been completed.

The hospital has started handing over the crash victims’ bodies to their families and relatives from Friday afternoon.

According to a TUTH source, relatives of co-pilot Sushant Katuwal, Rajaram Acharya, Ashwin Niraula and Shyam Bindukar have already received their bodies.