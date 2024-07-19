City police deployed in New Road as locals protest footpath expansion (Pictures)

Locals of New Road have obstructed the footpath expansion work being carried out by the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) in the area.

The KMC has mobilized city police in large numbers after the locals protested against the footpath expansion on Friday morning.

Nepal Police personnel have also been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.

The KMC resumed footpath expansion work in New Road from Wednesday after the Patan High Court paved the way for the same on July 14.

A joint bench of Patan High Court judges Dhruba Raj Nanda and Prakash Kharel issued an interim order as sought by the KMC allowing the latter to resume footpath expansion in New Road.

The KMC had begun work on widening the footpath in New Road on May 24 as part of its plan to make the area pedestrian-friendly.

But the Division Road Office, Kathmandu, sent two letters to the KMC on May 26 and May 29, asking it to stop the expansion work.

The KMC then moved the Patan High Court against the letters sent by the Division Road Office seeking an interim order allowing it to carry out the footpath expansion work in the New Road area.