World Drug Day marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, was observed in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs organized a morning procession from Bhrikuti Mandap to the Nepal Army Headquarters to mark the day.

Security personnel from Nepal Army and Nepal Police and students from various schools took part in the morning procession.

An event was organized at the Nepal Army Headquarters after the morning procession.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is a United Nations international day against drug abuse and illegal drug trade. It is observed on June 26 every year to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

The theme of this year’s World Drug Day is “The evidence is clear: invest in prevention”.